Cape Verde: United States-Cabo Verde Partnership Dialogue

30 March 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

On March 30, the United States and Cabo Verde participated in the third bilateral United States-Cabo Verde Partnership Dialogue, underscoring our joint commitment to strengthening commercial and economic ties, expanding educational partnerships, and further enhancing strategic defense and security cooperation between our two countries.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Robert Godec opened the virtual dialogue, speaking alongside Cabo Verde Minister of Foreign Affairs, Communities Abroad, and Defense Rui Figueiredo Soares on the long-standing friendship between the United States and Cabo Verde.

Both countries discussed how today's dialogue will ensure continued close coordination on some of the most pressing issues facing the United States and Cabo Verde, including confronting climate change, building maritime security capabilities, and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

