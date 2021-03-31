Zimbabwe: Mahendere Overjoyed, Humbled With Global Award

Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere, who is on top of his game at the moment, last week bagged an international award at the Global Music Awards Africa that were held in Accra, Ghana.

Mahendere scooped the Global Artiste of The Year award for his song titled "Revival Song".

Speaking to the Herald Arts, the "Ndinobuda Pakaoma" hit-maker said he was humbled by the gesture and thanked the global community for appreciating his music.

"I am grateful for the recognition that I have been receiving on various local and global platforms with the latest being from Ghana. I believe this award is a sign that shows how our Zimbabwean music is making an impact on the global platform.

"I am amazed at how my music is getting serious airplay in West Africa and other parts of the region and this is just fulfilling my calling of ministering to people of different races."

Mahendere recently released a video for his collaboration track "My Time Has Come" with one of Nigeria's finest musician Psalmist Jimmy D, which is trending on YouTube and other music platforms.

"We finally released the much-awaited video which we shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and so far it has received an overwhelming response. It's a song for the season meant for those who are ready to act and fulfil their God-given purpose."

Mahendere said in the kingdom of God, one had a choice to wait for things to happen or make things happen, and children of God have the power to call seasons they want to experience into being.

He said fans should look forward to a new single which features South African artistes and to the release of the album "Getting Personal With God 4", whose exact dates will be announced in due course.

The musician also received an award for Best Contemporary Gospel at the recently held Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA).

Mahendere was also listed among the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe (ICDZ) Top 40 Most Influential Leaders in Zimbabwe for 2020.

He has won other awards in South Africa and Kenya, and has toured many countries with his band, Direct Worship.