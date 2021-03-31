Tanzania: Mpango Warns Shysters, Thieves

VICE-PRESIDENT elect Dr Philip Mpango has vowed to fight corruption and theft, misuse and embezzlement of public resources as he takes over the new position in the country's socio- economic development.

Addressing the Members of Parliament after they unanimously approved his name, the former Finance and Planning minister said he will not tolerate corruption and impunity in the government.

"I am not soft as you have said and might think, I will be tough on evil deeds, especially theft and embezzlement of public resources and corruption," he added.

Dr Mpango fills the position of the Vice President that was declared vacant following the then officer holder, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan ascending to become the President replacing President John Magufuli who passed away on 17th this month in Dar es Salaam.

An economist by profession, Dr Mpango said he will support the sixth President Samia to ensure the government realizes its development objectives, including attaining higher income status.

"It is at the backdrop that most Tanzanians are still living in poverty... and the government will not tolerate any misappropriation of public resources and corruption, instead it will ensure effective utilization of resources in order to attain its goals. "The poverty rate is high in our country and more than 14 million Tanzanians are still living below poverty line... this is unacceptable, I will assist the president to fight poverty in our country," he pointed out.

Elaborating, the Vice President elect said when Tanzanians were mourning the death of Dr Magufuli, thousands flocked the stadium in Dar es Salaam as well as in other areas lining up on the streets to bid farewell, collectively sent a message to the government about the departed president, noting: "According to me, these poor Tanzanians were sending us a message that the good work started by Dr Magufuli should be accomplished."

Dr Mpango further said the government is responsible to make sure it realizes the dreams of Tanzanians as championed by the late President Magufuli by completing all the ongoing projects.

"Tanzanians want to see these projects completed including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Nyerere Hydropower Project (NHPP) ... . They also want to have good roads, especially in rural areas, improved health and water services and guaranteed security so that they freely conduct their businesses," he added.

Equally, the former Finance minister noted that Tanzanians are against corruption, hence, vowed to assist President Samia to build the country the late President Magufuli wished to lead.

Addressing the Parliament, Dr Mpango said his support to them will not waver, but instead collaborate to see into it that collectively advice the President in running the government, adding: "I will continue to be a friend of the Parliament, though will miss this House."