Tanzania: Bunge Vows to Honour Late Magufuli Legacy

THE National Assembly has identified key issues that must be upheld and honored as the late President John Magufuli's legacy including the shift of the country's capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, a move which was planned more than four decades ago.

The MPs also congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being sworn-in as the sixth President and expressed confidence in her leadership.

The resolutions of recognizing the contributions of Tanzania's fifth President, the late Dr Magufuli as his outstanding service and congratulating President Samia were passed by 100 per cent in Parliament.

Presenting a resolution to honour the departed president's legacy in Parliament, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs Ms Najma Giga said during his administration, Dr Magufuli worked hard and sacrificed to raise livelihoods of many Tanzanians.

"During his leadership Dr Magufuli managed to fulfill the dreams championed by the late Father of the Nation by shifting the country's capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma and building modern government offices and implementing Nyerere Hydropower project," she pointed out.

Elaborating, she further said during his leadership, Dr Magufuli strengthened public service and public systems, and restored confidence in public institutions by insisting that they work professionally, maintain ethics and accountability, the move that enabled Tanzanians to access better services.

Ms Giga said that president Magufuli also strengthened integrity among civil servants by introducing integrity pledge for public leaders.

"The late Dr Magufuli also managed to improve social services especially provision of fee- free education, increased access to water, health and electricity," Ms Giga said.

Equally, she noted that the late Dr Magufuli managed to increase health budget to procure drugs from 31bn/- in 2015 to more than 300bn/-, which improved the availability of medicines in health facilities.

"He also invested a lot in improving provision of health services at Muhimbili National Hospital, Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute ( MOI), the move that attracted not only local patients but also patients from foreign countries," she added.

According to the resolution during the administration of the late Dr Magufuli, the government also managed to implement water projects in rural and urban areas, thus addressing the shortage of the precious liquid in many parts of the country.

On electricity, she said the late president managed to improve power availability by increasing production and distribution of electricity in rural areas through Rural Energy Agency (REA ) thus increasing the number of villages connected to electricity from 2,018 in 2016 to 10,312 in 2021 equivalent to 84 per cent of all villages.

"The late Dr Magufuli also facilitated construction of several bridges in the country, including flyover and interchange and construction of bypass in Arusha and Mwanza and construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR)," she further said.

Meanwhile, the Parliament also congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being sworn in as sixth President and expressed confidence in her leadership.

According to the resolution, President Samia has vast leadership experience and is capable of proceeding with the work started by the late Dr John Magufuli.

Presenting the resolution Madaba Member of Parliament Joseph Mhagama said that the achievements attained during the administration of the late Dr Magufuli were also facilitated by President Samia.

"As the sixth President Mama Samia will facilitate the continuation of the achievements attained, her experience in leadership positions and public service, and international institutions provide hope that Tanzania will continue to succeed," he said.