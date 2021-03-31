Tanzania: Pccb Holds Suspended Tpa Boss Over 3.6bn/ - Deceit

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) are holding the suspended Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Director General, Eng Deusdedith Kakoko, for questioning on various allegations against him, including embezzlement of public funds.

Bureau's Public Relations Officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani has confirmed the arrest to the 'Daily News', however, refused to go into detail. Equally, PCCB Director General, Brigadier General John Mbungo, was later quoted by one of the Media Houses as confirming the incidence.

Elaborating, the PCCB boss said such arrests are common in their line of duty, asking where the problem was to unearth truth about an issue they are following, adding that Eng Kakoko was being detained at their Upanga offices in Dar es Salaam.

"As you have heard, the President suspended him to pave way for investigations, and it is true we are holding him for reasons that we feel are important... so that we can conduct a thorough investigation," she further said.

The Director General too could not go into detail on the matter.

He was, however, quick to point out, "We are holding him for reasons that would not be good for me to talk about right now. It is just a process of investigation and that because of reasons you consider investigation should be carried out, then that persons has to be detained."

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday suspended the TPA boss to pave way for the investigations over accusations of embezzlement of about 3.6bn/- after receiving 2019/2020 annual audit report from Controller and Auditor General Charles Kichere at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

She said that various reports have been spotting embezzlement of money at TPA but no strong measures have been taken to curb the loss of public funds.

The Head of State recalled some measures were taken after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who formed a committee to probe the claim, they were not enough given the magnitude of the reported malpractice(s) that only pinned down some junior staff facing suspensions.

This time around, President Samia instructed the PCCB to launch an investigation against TPA officials and take up the task as a matter of urgency.

According to the CAG report, there was an embezzlement of 3.6bn/- by TPA officials and that dismayed President Samia to say that the government will continue taking strong measures to plug financial leaks and boost collections for national development.

"From these reports, I have seen massive fraud that has been conducted at TPA, we need to take actions on this for the country to benefit from its own resources," she noted.

Equally, she asked all officials working in public institutions to improve efficiency and curb losses that have been observed. President Samia, calmly but boldly vowed to crack whip on heads of other public entities adversely mentioned in the CAG's report.

With the CAG report picking holes in financial management in most public institutions, Ms Samia called for harmonisation of the revenue collection systems.

She said, there are six systems that the government is using on revenue collections, as part of continued efforts to curb leakage of government revenue.

"We need to have systems that are more efficient, this would simplify the collections, spending and monitoring process in all development projects," she explained.

Eng Kakoko was confirmed as TPA Director General in October 2018 after holding the position in acting capacity for a long time.

In his succession, he replaced Awadh Massawe, who was fired alongside the then Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Shaaban Mwinjaka.

In December, last year, the Prime Minister suspended two TPA officials to pave way for the investigations following allegations of misuse of public funds.

They were Authority's Director of Finance, Ms Nuru Mhando and Financial Expenditures Manager, Ms Witness Mahela.

The Premier made the decision after receiving a special audit report by CAG on financial reports of the port of Kigoma for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 fiscal years. The audit was conducted to confirm whether there was abuse of public funds.