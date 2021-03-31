Tanzania: Bukoba Municipal Embarks On Plastic Bag Cleanliness

BUKOBA Municipal Council has embarked on a crackdown to ensure that usage of banned plastic bags is under strict control, it has been disclosed.

Bukoba Municipal Environmental Management Officer, Joseph Dotto said starting April 1 this year, a special operation will be conducted in all the 14 Wards, warning that traders who will be found hiding the plastic bags will be arraigned before the court.

The warning comes amid reports indicating that many water sources, including rivers and the Lake Victoria were under a big threat due to rampant plastic bags. Pollution of the Lake Victoria poses a big threat to fishery resources, endangering other living creatures depending on the lake.

The Lake Victoria fishery contributes immensely to the socio-economic development of the riparian states.

The East African Community has designated the lake basin as an 'economic growth zone', with the potential to develop into a major economic region.

The fisheries are vital in creating employment opportunities, mostly rural-based, thereby helping to reduce rural-urban migration. Fish is also a rich source of animal protein for human consumption and provides raw material (fishmeal) for processing animal feeds.

The fish industry contributes to the GDP and has continued to be an important source of foreign exchange earned from fish exports.

Besides, the fish industry contributes to the national and local government revenues through levying of various taxes, levies and licence fees.

The sector has also contributed directly and indirectly to the improvement of physical infrastructure and social facilities, such as roads, schools and hospitals, particularly in remote fishing communities.

Based on current stock estimates, the lake has the potential to yield fish valued at over US$ 800 million annually on a sustainable basis.

Further processing and marketing the fish in the local and export markets could provide opportunity to generate additional earnings.