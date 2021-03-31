Tanzania: MPs Praise Mpango As Devoted Economist

SOME lawmakers have described the Vice-Presidentelect Dr Philip Mpango as a devoted economist, hardworking and patriotic.

The legislators, who had known Dr Mpango before becoming government leader, further christened him as a God-fearing person.

The lawmakers were speaking in the Parliament in Dodoma when contributing to a motion over proposal by the President Samia Suluhu Hassan proposing Dr Mpango to the post of the Vice President.

Prof Joyce Ndalichako, an MP for Kasulu Urban, congratulated President Samia for bringing in the Parliament the name of Dr Mpango.

"I am lucky to have known Dr Mpango since university where I worked with him. He was a hardworking person, he stood for ethics of his job and he loved his job," Prof Ndalichako, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology said.

She added: "Dr Mpango was happy and proud to produce economics graduates. He is God-fearing; something which I think it is secret behind his success."

Prof Ndalichako noted that the Vice-President-elect loves his country and each position he gets he served effectively, citing a position of Minister of Finance and Planning as an example.

"I am confident that Dr Mpango will be a good aide to President Samia... he has qualifications and he will be a good link between Tanzanians and the national resources," she said.

On his part, Kilosa legislator Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, also remarked: "Let's congratulate President for bringing us a person who is right to be in this position."

Foreign and East African Cooperation Minister Prof Kabudi, who had also worked with Dr Mpango at the University of Dar es Salaam, said the Vice-President elect is blessed with attitude of calmness but efficient and he his firm on his stance.

Mr William Lukuvi, a lawmaker for Ismani, said he knew Dr Mpago since the fourth phase government during which Dr Mpango was heading the Planning Commission.

"That time I was Chief Whip and was seeing Dr Mpango in the cabinet meetings for budget planning. He is a tough guy, and when it comes to planning budgets," Mr Lukuvi, Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, explained. He described him as a hardworking person and good man who is rarely seen quarreling with others