Tanzania: Nyanza Cooperative Union Collects 1bn/ - in Five Months

NEARLY 1bn/- has been collected since the government returned the Nyanza Cooperative Union (NCU-1984 Limited) assets, almost five months ago, with allocations of the funds being already put in place.

The Union's Board Chairperson, Mr Benjamin Mikomagwa said on Monday during the Cooperative annual meeting that the fund is set to be spent on rehabilitation of the returned properties (buildings), in a bid to add value and improve productivity.

The fund will also be used for revival of the Union's petrol station as well as offsetting debts NCU incurred some years back, including 500m/- tax for the Tanzania Revenue Authority.

"We opened a special account for any money obtained from these properties, mostly the renting charges to be deposited. The account is under the regional office's supervision and currently it has over 800m/-. We have already requested the permit so that we can utilise the money. The Union should have a new look as one way to honour the late President John Magufuli, who brought it back on the right track," said the Chairperson.

In November last year, the government returned over 61bn/- worth assets to NCU that were illegally acquired by some of the Union's dishonest staff some years back. The government assured all illegally possessed properties will be returned back to the actual owner-NCU.