Tanzania: Nyanza Cooperative Union Collects 1bn/ - in Five Months

31 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula in Mwanza

NEARLY 1bn/- has been collected since the government returned the Nyanza Cooperative Union (NCU-1984 Limited) assets, almost five months ago, with allocations of the funds being already put in place.

The Union's Board Chairperson, Mr Benjamin Mikomagwa said on Monday during the Cooperative annual meeting that the fund is set to be spent on rehabilitation of the returned properties (buildings), in a bid to add value and improve productivity.

The fund will also be used for revival of the Union's petrol station as well as offsetting debts NCU incurred some years back, including 500m/- tax for the Tanzania Revenue Authority.

"We opened a special account for any money obtained from these properties, mostly the renting charges to be deposited. The account is under the regional office's supervision and currently it has over 800m/-. We have already requested the permit so that we can utilise the money. The Union should have a new look as one way to honour the late President John Magufuli, who brought it back on the right track," said the Chairperson.

In November last year, the government returned over 61bn/- worth assets to NCU that were illegally acquired by some of the Union's dishonest staff some years back. The government assured all illegally possessed properties will be returned back to the actual owner-NCU.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.