Tanzania: Ndugai Opens Up On Bunge Procedures for Endorsing VP

THE Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, on Tuesday opened up on the procedures used by the Parliament to endorse the name of the new Vice-President elect, Dr Philip Mpango.

When unveiling the name of the proposed Vice-President during a Parliamentary session in Dodoma, Mr Ndugai received a written document from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which was presented to him by the President's Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

Immediately after the usual morning Question-and-Answer session, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, she told the House that she was handing over the chair to the Speaker Ndugai to proceed with the scheduled activities in the House.

The House Speaker, therefore, directed the Sergeant at Arms to escort the president's ADC into the Debating Chamber and presented the document which was enclosed in more than one envelope.

Mr Ndugai received the envelope, opened it, and read what was contained in it, stating that "Mr Speaker, I am presenting to you, the name of Dr Philip Isdor Mpango for the position of Vice- President of Tanzania."

The revelation aroused a thunderous applause in the House. Speaker Ndugai continued; "We are all aware that Dr John Magufuli, the former President of this country passed away on March 17, 2021, making the position of President to be vacant.

"As per the requirement of Article 37 (5) of the Constitution, former Vice-President Samia stepped up to become President of the United Republic of Tanzania," said Mr Ndugai.

He further disclosed that in order for the position of Vice- President to be filled, the same provision of the Constitution has been used.

The same provision also requires that "after consultation with the political party to which he belongs, the President shall propose the name of the person who shall be Vice-President and such appointment shall be confirmed by the National Assembly by votes of not less than 50 per cent of all the Members of Parliament."

"Based on the provision, President Samia has proposed a name for the person who will fill the position of Vice-President. The exercise has been completed with regard to her party," noted the Speaker.

Mr Ndugai notified the MPs that since the Parliamentary regulations are silent on the process of approving the name of the Vice-President, thus, as per the powers bestowed to him under the Parliamentary regulations, the House will refer to the experience obtained from the October 13, 2001 incident relating to the death of the former Vice- President, the late Dr Omar Ali Juma, when endorsing the name Dr Ali Mohamed Shein then as VP.

He, however, requested the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to present a motion in august House with regard to the endorsement to be backed by the parliamentarians.

After the parliamentarians have supported the motion at hand, the Clerk of the National Assembly presented the procedures of approving the appointment.

Prime Minister Majaliwa while presenting the motion of endorsing the name of Dr Philip Mpango as the Vice-President backed the Speaker's view of adopting the experience of the death of former VP, the late Dr Omar.

"As per the set procedures, the proposed name needs to be adopted in Parliament, the exercise which had already been finalised," noted the Prime Minister.

According to the Prime Minister, the next step as given in the Constitution, was for the Parliament to endorse the name through votes which should account for not less than 50 per cent, a procedure that was successfully carried out.