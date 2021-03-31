Tanzania: Commercial Farm Trains Smallholders On Modern Farming

Iringa — The Iringa-based Farm for the Future (FFF) commercial farm has trained over 200 farmers from 16 villages in Ilula, Iringa Region, in effort to showcase good agricultural practices and share knowledge with smallholder farmers.

The training, which coincided with its annual Farmers' Day event, also involved a walk-through on its 250 hectare commercial farm where it grows maize and sunflower on a commercial basis.

FFF project manager Osmund Ueland said the event was a platform for sharing knowledge and practical experiences on best agricultural practices focusing a wide range of topics, including correct crop spacing, mechanization, conservation farming, crop protection, soil improvement and how to improve productivity overall.

"We have been organizing this event for three years consecutively now with a primary objective to share knowledge on good agronomic practices and share results of commercial and community empowerment activities. The event also provided a rare opportunity to the farmers to connect with our key partners particularly the fertilizer and seed producers," said Mr Ueland.

He pointed out that FFF has significant knowledge and experience in modern farming practices which they constantly share with smallholder farmers as part of its unique community empowerment model.

"The baseline survey is underway to establish the impact of our work in the communities but we have so far trained 1,600 smallholder farmers, over 30 young mothers and 20 goat farmers. Improvement in productivity among smallholder farmers that we train is already visible and this is a key component in raising incomes and quality of life".

Farmers say the knowledge gained at the event would enhance their contribution to the introduction of new technology, their adaptation to the smallholder farmers requirements in Ilula and further development of good agricultural practices.

Mr Abdi Nyangatuke, a smallholder farmer from Matalawe Village, said he has learned about soil improvement and will now practice conservation farming which is key preserving and enriching the soil health.

The Sokoine University of Agriculture which has a research plot at the farm demonstrated how traditional methods of ploughing the land and lack of fertilization result in poor yields and encouraged farmers to embrace new farming methods.

The Farmers' Day has been held for the past three consecutive years, bringing together agriculture experts agro input dealers such as Yara fertiliser, Monsanto, Corteva, BASF, Zamseeds and sunflower processers such as Pxylus and Bytrade together to connect and share knowledge, experience and forge partnerships that continue to advance agricultural activities among the small smallholder farmers in Ilula and neighbouring areas.