Mauritius: Covid-19 - More Than 1 000 Additional Medical Staff Inoculated Today

press release

The vaccination exercise was carried out in five regional hospitals today so as to enable those staff who have not yet been inoculated to do so. Some 1 047 staff were vaccinated today and this exercise will be ongoing until next Saturday in all regional hospitals.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, this evening at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. Dr Catherine Gaud was also present.

Minister Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 313 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 39 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 53 patients discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 311.

With regards to Victoria Hospital, where a staff from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was tested positive to COVID-19, Dr Jagutpal pointed out that additional exceptional measures are being taken. Staff working in that unit, he underlined, have to stay in a quarantine centre between their respective shifts so as to ensure that babies they are taking care of in the Neonatal ICU on a daily basis stay safe. As at date, he reassured, all PCR tests effected in the unit bear negative results, adding that a sanitary corridor has also been set up for the staff to carry out their duties in the best possibly way.

Furthermore, Dr Jagutpal commended all medical staff for the work being carried out and appealed to patients to respect all precautionary and sanitary measures by correctly wearing a facemask, respecting social distancing, regularly washing hands, and making frequent use of hand sanitizers.

Patients receiving treatment

As for Dr Gaud, she dwelt on patients receiving treatment. According to her, two patients are currently intubated and are still in a severe situation. One of them was hospitalised in a private clinic and following a positive PCR test due to respiratory problems, she was transferred to the New ENT Hospital yesterday.

Dr Gaud also stated that one male patient aged 69 years old is receiving oxygen, while another aged 75 is still in severe condition. Furthermore, a dialysis patient was also hospitalised last evening with severe comorbidities but is not intubated for the time being.