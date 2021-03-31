Tanzania: TBs - Check Goods' Expiry Dates Before Purchase

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has encouraged the public to take precautions when buying products in the market by first checking their expiry dates as way to protecting their health.

The remarks were made by the TBS Inspector, Martha Michael during the inspection exercise in Mirerani, in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region on Tuesday, adding that will also help in minimizing substandard goods in the market.

Apart from checking the expiry dates of goods before buying them, she also advised consumers to check whether the products are registered by TBS and quality not adulterated.

"We urge people to make checklist of things to consider before procuring any goods including expiry dates and TBS quality mark," she said.

She said using any expiry goods is dangerous to their health and thus it is high time the public cultivated the culture of checking important things before buying and using goods.

In Monduli District, the inspection of goods went alongside with the registration of food and cosmetic premises particularly at Mto wa Mbu, Makuyuni and Simanjiro, Mirerani, Orkesumet and other villages.

"In these areas, we inspected all goods and we found some to have expired and removed them from the shelves," said TBS Public Relations Officer, Neema Mtemvu.

Adding: "We managed to inspect and register food and cosmetic premises as well as tourism hotels at Mto wa Mbu area."

Ms Mtemvu said TBS will continue to encourage food and cosmetic shops' proprietors as well as owners of restaurants to make sure that they get registered and renew their licences when they expire.

"The public should understand that TBS will continue promoting businesses and protecting consumers from using goods that do not meet the required standards. "Business people should understand that TBS is ready to work with them in addressing business impediments that are related to quality and standard of goods," she pointed out.