Tanzania: Tigo, Visa Partner to Extend Real Time Access to Funds

TIGO has partnered with Visa Inc. that will extend real-time access to funds for consumers from their bank accounts to Tigo Pesa wallets to enable fast domestic and cross-border digital payments.

Powered by Tigo's partner Business Connexion Tanzania Limited (BCX), this service enables over 9 million customers to use the Mobile Financial Service, Tigo Pesa to transfer money from their Visa Bank Accounts to their Tigo Pesa mobile money wallets quickly and securely.

"This gives our customers added convenience that enables them to move money quickly from bank to wallet, promoting cashless transactions by reducing the need to either go to the ATM or withdraw funds to reload their Tigo Pesa Wallets or using separate APPs or services to move money," Tigo's Chief Officer for Mobile Financial Services, Angelica Pesha said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

On her part, East Africa and Visa's Vice President General Manager, Corine Mbiaketcha said: "Whether sending money to a family member to another country or obtaining same-day access to funds, fast and secure digital payments have become an essential part of how the world pays and gets paid especially now, in the wake of Covid- 19.

"Our collaboration seamlessly combines Visa's global network and Tigo's mobile money network to empower Tigo customers to benefit from the convenience, security and reliability of the Visa brand that is enjoyed by over 3 billion customers worldwide."