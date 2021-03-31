Tanzania: Mpango Ideal for VP, Legislators, Ministers Say

CABINET Ministers and Members of Parliament have expressed their trust and confidence in the Vice President (VP) elect, Dr Philip Mpango, insisting that his ability to deliver is purely unquestionable.

Minister of Education Science and Technology, Professor Joyce Ndalichako described the nominated VP as a polite, calm, God fearing, hardworking and patriotic person who has deep love for his country.

"Dr Mpango's appointment was a true sign of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision in identifying people who are ready to offer their sacrifice to their country," she said.

Dr Mpango was appointed on Tuesday by the Head of State and later endorsed by 363 Members of Parliament (MPs) to become the VP. He will be sworn in Wednesday afternoon by Chief Justice, Professor Ibrahim Juma at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

"I know Dr Mpango because we worked together at the University of Dar es Salaam, where he supervised ethics and integrity in academic matters."

He said that his ability to deliver is exhibited by his leadership as the Minister for Finance for almost six consecutive years, a ministry which was too tough for ministers to stay for a long time.

"I am sure that he will assist the President very well and he will be keen enough in making the country's economy to prosper as well as protecting the country's resources," said Prof Ndalichako who doubles as Kasulu Urban lawmaker.

She was supported by Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, who showered praise on the newly appointed VP, insisting that he also knows him for a long time and his track record in performance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Quoting some Biblical verses, Prof Kabudi who is also the MP for Kilosa Constituency, described Dr Mpango as a bold, polite and hardworking man.

"He had been baked well in leadership since President Jakaya Kikwete's administration, and therefore he has all the qualities to fit in the shoes of this position," he added.

The Minister for Lands and Human Settlement, William Lukuvi, said that Dr Mpango's appointment involved the hand of God and that he was a suitable person to hold the position.

"Dr Mpango is a quiet man and there is no way any person can quarrel with him, indeed this is the right person for the position of the VP," insisted Mr Lukuvi who doubles as Ismani MP.

Geita Rural MP, Joseph Kasheku alias Msukuma (CCM) praised Dr Mpango, describing him as a person who did not have political groups and who always listens to whoever approaches him.

"I remember when he was a minister, he used to listen to every member of parliament and his fellow ministers as well, therefore, we believe he will take this nation to the next level," he said.

Special Seats Lawmaker, Naghenjwa Kaboyoka (CHADEMA), described the newly appointed VP as a calm and composed person who has always been approachable any time.

"I am the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and all the time when we requested him to appear before our committee to offer clarification on some issues in his former ministry, he did not hesitate to collaborate," she said.