Tanzania: Four Faces in President Samia's New Appointments

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Florens Turuka as the Advisory Board Chairman at the Public Service College, replacing Dr Charles Msonde whose term expires.

A statement released Tuesday by the State House Directorate of Communications added that President Samia has also appointed Eng Dr. Richard Masika as the the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Tanzania Engineering and Manufacturing Design Organization (TEMDO), replacing Prof. Patrick Makungu whose term has expired.

Also, the President has named Dr Blandina Lugendo as Chairperson of the Board of Fisheries Education and Training Agency (FETA).

Meanwhile, Paulina Nkwama has been appointed as the Secretary of the Teachers Service Commission to replace Winfrida Rutainduma whose terms expires.

Prior to her new position, Nkwama was the assistant Administrative Secretary for (Education) in Kilimanjaro Region.