Angola: Governemnt Announces Waste Processing Tender

Luanda — Angolan government announced Monday a tender will be opened soon for local and foreign investors willing to participate in the waste processing industry in the capital, Luanda.

The announcement was made in Luanda by the minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio dos Santos, who said those interested should come up with their bids as individuals or as consortiums.

According to a study conducted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Luanda province has a production of 3.3 million tons of garbage, 45 percent of which with the potential for re-use as raw materials for the industry, 35 percent as fertilisers and the remainder 20 percent in the production of energy.

Sérgio dos Santos said there are three initiatives, with the first associated with investments in the Mulenvos Landfill for which public-private partnership bids are invited, seeking its transformation into a waste processing plant capable of generating raw materials, fertilisers and energy.

"All national and foreign interested investors are free to participate in the tender procedures that will be launched on the electronic platform of the Serviço Nacional de Contratação Pública, as from 30 April 2021", said the minister.

According to the official, the second investment opportunity is about the development of business in the waste recycling industry in Luanda province.

The minister has thus invited all those interested with projects in the door-to-door or junkyards collection, storing, transportation, pre-processing and processing of garbage to come up with their partnership bids.

The official informed that the third investment opportunity has to do with the technological upgrading of industries, so that raw materials of waste origin can be re-utilised, and in the financing of industries that buy garbage-related raw materials of from Luanda province.

