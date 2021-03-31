Angola: Football - National Squad Faced Many Setbacks - Coach

Luanda — The qualifying games for the African Cup of Nations, to be played in 2022 in Cameroon, were accompanied by "many setbacks", according to the national coach, Pedro Gonçalves.

In a statement to the press on Monday after the senior males National Team's win over Gabon (2-0), at the 11 de Novembro stadium, in the last challenge of group D, the coach of the Angolan squad pointed out organizational and competitive hurdles.

Despite the situation, he said that the group never lost focus on the objectives that were set.

In his view, the national team achieved two of the three defined goals, namely, the renewal and creation of a compact group, only regretting the non qualification.

Pedro Gonçalves attributed merit, however, to the qualified teams of group D, Gambia and Gabon, for having been the most regular along the route.

Meanwhile, the Gabonese coach, Patrice Neveu, admitted the merit of the Palancas Negras (Sable Antelopes, Angolan squad) in today's game.

The French coach regretted Angola's failure to qualify to CAN'2022, given the Angolan squad's qualities.

