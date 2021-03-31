Angola: President Condemns Campaign Against Angolan State

Luanda — President João Lourenço Tuesday in Luanda condemned the campaigns being carried out by local and foreign forces to discredit the Angolan State and its system of justice.

Addressing the opening of the 2021 Judicial Year, the president said the campaigns are being carried out by internal and external forces associated with those who looted the State's public funds.

João Lourenço said that since late in 2017, the country has been taking brave steps in the fight against corruption.

He underlined that in the fight against corruption and impunity, the Angolan organs of justice have been investigating, trying and sentencing present and former public servants at all levels.

The Head of State stressed the need for stiffer actions against corruption, impunity, trafficking of drugs, human beings, mass destruction arms, illegal immigration, money laundering and financing of terrorism.

In his address, João Lourenço denied as false his interference with the actions of the system of justice and called for speedier and stricter action against vandalism.

He also mentioned the importance of an independent and speedier system of justice that protects the citizen, regardless of their social status.

