Tanzania: Chinese Language Introduced in Tanzania Secondary Schools

STUDENTS in selected Advanced Secondary Schools in the country will begin to learn Chinese language as the government introduces five new combinations.

On Monday, Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo announced that students had a room or yet another opportunity to choose combinations of their interests before the government selects those eligible for Form Five studies.

According to the Minister, the two combinations that include Chinese language are Kiswahili, French and Chinese (KFC) and Kiswahili, English and Chinese (KEC).

He added that the newly introduced combinations; KFC and KEC will be offered at Morogoro Secondary School for girls and Usagara Secondary School in Tanga.

Other combinations are Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science (PMC) which shall be offered at Dodoma Girls Secondary School and Iyunga (boys), Secondary School in Mbeya.

Other combinations, according to the Minister, are Physical Education, Biology and Fine Arts (PEBFA) and Physical Education, Geography and Economics (PEGE) which will be taught at Makambako Girls, Kibiti Boys and Mpwapwa Secondary schools.