Tanzania: Chinese Language Introduced in Tanzania Secondary Schools

30 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

STUDENTS in selected Advanced Secondary Schools in the country will begin to learn Chinese language as the government introduces five new combinations.

On Monday, Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo announced that students had a room or yet another opportunity to choose combinations of their interests before the government selects those eligible for Form Five studies.

According to the Minister, the two combinations that include Chinese language are Kiswahili, French and Chinese (KFC) and Kiswahili, English and Chinese (KEC).

He added that the newly introduced combinations; KFC and KEC will be offered at Morogoro Secondary School for girls and Usagara Secondary School in Tanga.

Other combinations are Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science (PMC) which shall be offered at Dodoma Girls Secondary School and Iyunga (boys), Secondary School in Mbeya.

Other combinations, according to the Minister, are Physical Education, Biology and Fine Arts (PEBFA) and Physical Education, Geography and Economics (PEGE) which will be taught at Makambako Girls, Kibiti Boys and Mpwapwa Secondary schools.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.