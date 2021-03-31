South Africa: Ramaphosa - Vaccine Phase Two On the Horizon, Liquor Stores Shuttered Over Easter

analysis

Two days before Easter, President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africa that the sale of alcohol has been restricted for the four days of the long weekend, while the limit on gatherings has been upped. Beyond Easter, Phase Two of the vaccine roll-out is starting to take shape.

The second phase of South Africa's vaccine roll-out will begin in May and little will change in the way of restrictions over the upcoming period of religious observances, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a speech to the nation on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa noted that South Africa, like many other countries, is "not yet ready to return to normal life" because of Covid-19. This will be the second year that we will have to limit our interactions, particularly over Easter, he said.

On March 30 2020, there were 1,324 active cases of Covid-19 in South Africa and two deaths. A year later, the country had recorded more than 1.5 million cases and 52,710 deaths. Places of worship closed their doors and went online, while others limited the sizes of gatherings to the required 100 people.

Ramaphosa went on to say that Easter is a "welcome moment" to pause and rest from work, studies or...