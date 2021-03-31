Nigeria: Tinubu Advocates Policy to Tame Unemployment, Insecurity

31 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Ejiofor Alike

Former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, has advocated national employment and security policy to combat unemployment and insecurity.

According to a statement yesterday by his media office, the policy seeks the recruitment of five million youths, including 50,000 into police, army, other security agencies, and not 50 million announced in error by Tinubu at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in Kano on Monday.

The statement said the colloquium marking Tinubu's birthday was a well-attended event that focused on the important theme of national cohesion during these challenging times.

It added that this was the first time the colloquium was held in Kano.

It said the choice of venue was most appropriate given the theme and the underlying objective of highlighting the oneness of the country and the need for unity so that Nigeria may attain its best destiny.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu had canvassed the need to combine employment and national security policy by the recruitment of five million youths in all aspects of nation-building, ranging from infrastructural development to agricultural modernisation.

He stated that the more job opportunities were presented to the youth, the less some of them would be tempted into illegal and dangerous activities.

"As part of this overall approach, he believes that eligible youth should be recruited into the armed forces, police and other security agencies to augment the functional capacity of our security apparatus thus ensuring the better security and safety of our people.

"Asiwaju seeks the expansion of security personnel by 50,000 for the armed forces, not the 50 million that was mentioned in error. It was an accidental verbal mistake of which we all commit from time to time, especially when reciting a series of large numerical figures.

"He did not mean 50 million, which is almost a quarter of our total population," the statement said.

Tinubu also observed that such strong recruitment would serve the twin-purpose of helping to tackle unemployment and enhancing the security of Nigerians.

"It is in the spirit that we hope you view and assess his proposal for it seeks to provide a way for more youths to participate in building a greater, safer and more prosperous country," the statement added.

