Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests 55-Yr-Old Man for Raping Minor

31 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The NSCDC said the suspect lured the victim into his shop with N100, and had carnal knowledge of her, after which he threatened to kill her.

The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 55-year old man, Abdulraheem Jimoh, for allegedly raping a 12-year old girl at Mayegun area of Alagbado, Ilorin.

NSCDC Public Relation Officer (PRO) in the state, Babawale Zaid, paraded the suspect before reporters, on Tuesday, in Ilorin.

Mr Zaid said the suspect lured the victim into his shop with N100, and had carnal knowledge of her, after which he threatened to kill her if she revealed to anyone, what he did.

He also said cases such as this abound in the country on a daily basis, but only a few came under the scrutiny of the media and security forces.

The PRO said that the suspect would be charged to court and prosecuted, in order to serve as a deterrent to others who engaged in such devilish acts.

(NAN)

