Sudan: Juba Declaration of Principles Draws Praise From Across Sudan's Political Spectrum

Khartoum / Darfur — Reactions continue to flow-in from across Sudan's political spectrum, to the historic signing of the Declaration of Principles (DOP) between the Sudanese transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North rebel movement under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) on Sunday.

In its meeting at the Republican Palace yesterday the Transitional Partners Council (TPC) lauded the signing of the DOP as "a positive step in the direction of the second phase of peace".

Dr Maryam El Sadig El Mahdi, the council's official spokesperson, said in a press statement that the TPC insisted on the importance of benefiting from the lessons learned from the Juba Agreement for Sudan Peace.

She explained that some members have made observations that will contribute to the development of the agreement, making the peace comprehensive. The Council stressed the need to expedite the formation of negotiation committees and mechanisms.

The Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) said that "the general principles contained in the declaration appear positive, explaining that the declaration represents a first step in a long march towards a just, comprehensive, and democratic peace".

Fathi Fadl, the official spokesperson for the SCP, stressed that "the lesson is in the implementation", and that "peace is a complex process that requires great effort and wider participation and a platform that accommodates all political forces, especially the stakeholders, including representatives of the displaced and camp residents".

In North Darfur, activist Yahya El Khums from Kutum, welcomed the DOP and told Radio Dabanga that the peace agreements are a return to health for the country, and that there is a state of joy in Darfur.