Gambia: What Is Protective Custody?

Kemeeng's mother was accompanied to the police station to secure bail for him. He was found in a cell at Kairaba Police Station. The impression was given that he could not be released on bail on the same day.

The heart of the nation was with the police as they conducted investigation to unravel what appeared to be a security threat to those associated with Kemeseng.

Now that the police did claim that they have sufficient information one would have thought that releasing Kemeseng on bail would have confirmed that they have conducted their work with professionalism.

It is difficult to find good reason why Kemeseng is denied bail and why he is put in cell . Foroyaa will find out more about this strange developing story.