Gambia: PURA DG Passes Away

PURA on Tuesday announced the death of its Director General, who died on Tuesday 30th March, 2021 in the United States of America.

See below the full text of the press release issued by PURA:

The Board and Management of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) of The Gambia regrets to inform the public that its Director General Momodou B. Jallow has passed away.

This sad news occurred today Tuesday 30th March, 2021 in the United States of America. His passing is a monumental loss to both the Authority and the country at large. We extend our heartfelt condolence to his family and friends. The burial arrangements will be duly communicated.