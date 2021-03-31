Gambia: Trade Ministry Asks Importers of Essential Commodities to Obtain Licensing System Its Reintroduces

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has asked importers of essential commodities in The Gambia to obtain licensing system it's reintroducing to be able to continue importing commodities into the country.

The ministry a dispatch stated that the essential commodity Act, enacted in 2015 is being brought into force, saying the act aims to regulate importation, distribution and retailing of essential commodities to ensure availability at fair and reasonable prices.

"The Act requires importers of essentially commodities to obtain an import license from the Ministry to be able to import these commodities. The essential commodities in question are rice, sugar, edible oil, flour, chicken legs, whole chicken, onions and potatoes," the dispatch stated.

It informed all importers of the above commodities to obtain an import license from the Ministry with immediate effect.

"The enforcement of the import license will commence by 1st May 2021. No importer will be allowed to import the above commodities without an import license. The application form and the guidelines can be collected from the Ministry from Monday to Thursday during working hours (8:00 am -4:00 pm) and all completed application forms should be submitted to the same Ministry," the ministry indicated.