Gambia: Trade Ministry Asks Importers of Essential Commodities to Obtain Licensing System Its Reintroduces

28 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has asked importers of essential commodities in The Gambia to obtain licensing system it's reintroducing to be able to continue importing commodities into the country.

The ministry a dispatch stated that the essential commodity Act, enacted in 2015 is being brought into force, saying the act aims to regulate importation, distribution and retailing of essential commodities to ensure availability at fair and reasonable prices.

"The Act requires importers of essentially commodities to obtain an import license from the Ministry to be able to import these commodities. The essential commodities in question are rice, sugar, edible oil, flour, chicken legs, whole chicken, onions and potatoes," the dispatch stated.

It informed all importers of the above commodities to obtain an import license from the Ministry with immediate effect.

"The enforcement of the import license will commence by 1st May 2021. No importer will be allowed to import the above commodities without an import license. The application form and the guidelines can be collected from the Ministry from Monday to Thursday during working hours (8:00 am -4:00 pm) and all completed application forms should be submitted to the same Ministry," the ministry indicated.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.