Cameroon: NUDP - Registration Campaign Intensifies

The party has designated representatives who are working with Elections Cameroon teams on the field.

Officials and members of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) are on the field in the eight relatively peaceful regions of the country, sensitising their militants and sympathisers who have not yet registered in the electoral registers to use the opportunity of the ongoing revision of the electoral registers to do so.

The information was disclosed by the Director of the NUDP Headquarters in Yaounde, Kuma Peter Kombain. He told Cameroon Tribune that the voters registration campaign is going on in all the eight French-speaking regions and not in the two security-crisis affected English-speaking North West and South West Regions. Their activities, he said, were on a standstill in these two regions. With regard to the registration exercise, all sections of the party have designated representatives to work with Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) teams on the field. The NUDP is the second strongest political party in Cameroon judging from the party's performance in the February 9, 2020 twin election of Municipal Councillors and the Members of the National Assembly. After the election of the pioneer Regional Councillors, the party has also consolidated its position controlling the Adamawa Regional Council.

The voters' registration campaign is just a foretaste of real politicking that will take place in the NUDP in early 2022 when its elective congress will hold. Mr Kuma Peter said, no official activities have been launched on the field with regards to the congress but party militants and officials have this important event in the life of the party at the back of their minds. This is because, according to Kuma Peter it is during the elective congress that old mandates will be dropped and new ones taken up.

The terms of office of the party officials elected during the February 2017 congress that took place in Yaounde will expire in 2022 and they will have to be replaced through elections. The Central Committee of the National Union for Democracy and Progress is yet to decide where and when precisely the congress will take place.

Another activity the congress will usher in will be the reorganisation of all the grassroots structures of the NUDP. This important exercise in the life of the party only comes after the elective congress. Keen political observers say there has been some jostling in the NUDP ahead of the events of 2022 that will determine the party's performance in future elections and other activities in the life of the country.