Cameroon: Profile - Lilian Mbeng Steadily Paving Her Way Up

Despite challenges, the young actress says she is doing her best to make a name and wage in her acting career.

From a petty trader along the streets of Buea in the South West Region to a student at the University of Buea, today Lilian Mbeng, is an actress, comedian and a model interesting to be beheld and followed in the film industry of Cameroon.

Lilian Mbeng Nkemasong popularly known as Caro hails from the South West Region. She is a graduate from the University of Buea where she obtained a Degree in Psychology. Being the first from a family of five children, where both parents are of blessed memory, Lilian says life as an orphan is what she would never wish for anyone. "As the first child, I had to live an exemplary life for the sake of my younger ones. I did all sorts of businesses while as a student in the University of Buea such as the selling of food, dresses, slippers etc just to see myself through school and help my younger ones," Lilian recounts. But today, she can tell a different story thanks to her venture into the Cameroon movie industry. It all began in 2016 and her journey has not been an easy one. Like any other career, Lilian says she has faced major challenges trying not only to make only a name as an actress but also to earn a living from acting.

The past years have been rough. According to Lilian, she has been working hard to perform roles in movies as she travelled to different towns under difficult conditions for audition. "The fact that there was little or no payment, made my movements challenging", she added. Noting that things are taking another turn as the industry is moving forward, Lilian says her consistency and determination to be the best when it comes to acting has earned her better roles and pay package. "I believe my future as an actress is brighter than before", she narrates.

The rising star has featured in movies such as "Three wives" (tv series on CRTV), "Tears in Pain", "Efeyo", "Little Sam Big Sam", "A pluses» «Maestro" a TV series yet to be released, "BIBI la fleur", "Agony", "When it ends" amongst others.

Nine months ago, Lilian decided to show the world the comic side of her through comedy shows with a colleague, Lovert Lambe. They have a Youtube channel with over 6,000 subscribers. Her social media handles bear the name "Capees Comedy World."