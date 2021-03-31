Cameroon: Health Personnel Take Stock of Activities

This is within the framework of the traditional coordination meeting underway in economic capital.

Health experts from the Littoral Region are currently meeting at the conference hall of the Governor's office for their traditional coordination meeting to review activities for the last quarter of 2020 as well as project activities for the first quarter of 2021. Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Regional Delegate for Public Health, Albert Mambo Maka, said the meeting is out to ensure that the various health programmes and projects are implemented efficiently according to national directives. In accordance with the theme, "Rigour in the management of services and execution of health care in view humanizing treatment within the context of Covid-19."

Mambo Maka Albert said the advent of the pandemic has ushered new and additional challenges in terms of infrastructure and health care services. Consequently the number of test laboratory has been increased from one to three and efforts are underway to extend treatment to other hospitals.

The delegation, he said, has come up with a scientific system of evaluation which enables heads of the different health units not only to evaluate themselves but to also be evaluated. He disclosed that the evaluation of the last quarter of 2020 revealed a low score, depicting that there is still much work to be done. However, he said actors in the health sector are now open to evaluation. Work during the meeting to run from March 29 to 31, is done through presentations and plenary discussions.

Prominent among the presentations, is one on the situation of Covid-19 in the Littoral. At the end of the meeting, participants are expected to ascertain the state of implementation of the various projects and programmes, review activities of 2020, evaluate the level of implementation of the road map established by the Ministry of Public Health as well as come up with strategies to fill the lacuna identified.