Cameroon: Chariot of the Gods - Albinism Is Not a Crime!

In the film, the producer vividly brings out the love of a mother to save her albino daughter from being sacrificed to the gods.

"A mother's intuition turns out to be true. Her daughter has been kidnapped for a traditional ritual. Now she must face the ruthless keeper of the barbaric tradition and the tedious mountain journey to safe her Albino daughter from the gods of the mountain." This is the story of Liengu in the film "Chariot of the Gods", produced by Lucie Memba Bos and directed by Anurin Nwunembom.

Shot at the Fako Mountain in Buea, South West Region, the thrilling movie tells the story of Liengu, an adorable and brilliant albino of 12 years who arrives in Bonalyonga (a village nestled at the foot of Mount Cameroon) with her mother and father to spend the holidays. But her stay turns out into a nightmare when young people in the Bonalyonga village begin to disappear mysteriously. The fruitless search organised by villagers leaves the head of the village council Mola Kingue no choice except to invoke the help of the gods of the mountain. At this stage, the story takes a pathetic twist as they will need an albino for the ritual, and Mola Kingue's eye is set on his own granddaughter (Liengu).

Ngomba (Mola Kingue's henchman) kidnaps Liengu and the tedious journey to the mountain starts in search of her. The child's parents are determined to safe their child no matter the stakes. Enanga (the village psychopath) opts to show Margot Etonge (Liengu's mother) the way onto the dangerous journey. For 100 minutes, the film director unfolds the mysterious confrontation encountered during the journey which leaves many casualties along the line.

The movie reveals the love of a mother to her daughter and those barbaric traditional rituals against albinos which must be eliminated in the society. Lucie Memba says she decided to produce the film; "Chariot of the Gods" to decry the discrimination albinos face in Africa. "It is an adventure film whose main themes are: albinism, the impact of traditions, family and love."

The film gathers a cream of actors and actresses in Cameroon such as Locko, the popular musician and also the famous fight Choreographer, Duala Duala to depict a good example of social cohesion in Cameroon. The film, produced in 2020, is yet to be premiered and exists in the English, French, Pidgin (broken English) Mokpe (Bakweri dialect) and Mboko (street language in Cameroon).