Cameroon: Aboudi Onguene in Top Form

She scored her third goal of the season during CSKA's 4-0 win against WFC Krasnodar over the weekend.

Indomitable Lionesses forward cum captain, Gabriel Aboudi Onguene is waxing strong at the ongoing Russian Women's Football Championship. In three encounters since the season started, she has netted three goals for her club, CSKA Moscow. Her third goal of the season was scored at CSKA's match day-three fixture against WFC Krasnodar. The Lionesses scored the third goal of the encounter on the 60th minute as CSKA crushed WFC Krasnodar 4-0.

The first goal of the encounter was netted by Tatiana Koryrenko three minutes into the match. In the 20th minute, Olga Chernova scored CSKA's second goal leaving the score sheet at 2-0 in the first half of the game. It was at the second half that the Cameroonian star, Aboudi Onguene assisted by her team mates extended the goal tally for her club to 3-nil. To openly disgrace WFC Krasnodar in home soil, CSKA's Madezhda Smirnova scored the fourth goal for her side at the 78th minute.

Before Saturdays encounter, Aboudi Onguene scored a brace in CSKA Moscow's 7-0 humiliation of Rubin Kazar in the match counting for day-two of the Russian Women's Football Championship.

CSKA's Saturday's win against WFC Krasnodar in the third day of play takes them to the third position on the log with seven points. Lokomotiv and Zenit occupy the first and second spots respectively with nine points each. Krasnodar is seventh in the standings with three points after three league matches.