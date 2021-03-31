Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

30 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern, Anseba, Gash Barka, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, twenty one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (9), Adi Quala (7), Mendefera (3), Tsorona (1), and Dibarwa (1), in the Southern Region. Three patients are from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Two patients are from Barentu (1), and Adibara (1), Gash Barka Region. The last two patients are from Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (30), and Central (6), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3029 while the number of deaths stands at nine.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3279.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

30 March 2021

