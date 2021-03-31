Gambia: GPPA Trains Journalists On Public Procurement Guidelines, Others

30 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) in partnership with the African Development Bank (ADB) on Monday began 5- day training for the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) on basic principles of Public Procurement and Act at National Nutrition Agency (NaNA).

Addressing the opening, Saloum Malang, Director General of The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) underscored the role of Journalistsin national development, acknowledging that journalists cannot be left behind in any development process.

"That is why when they knock at the our doors, we deemed it fitting to make it feasible and welcoming as our mandate basically is to regulate and monitor and the training fails under that mandate." he revealed.

Abdoulie Nyockeh, president of the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR), described the training as special in many aspects given the fact that the forum attracted members of the media fraternity and key stakeholders to discuss the role and mandate of The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA).

The media, he added, plays a critical role in creating awareness especially in advocating for tax payment.

"The objective of the NFTR is to enhance the competence of Gambian journalists in Business, Finance and Taxation Reporting in Data Journalism. The forum marks the 8th NFTR Gambia Chapter Media engagement since its inception in 2019."

"The essence of this forum is to bring the fourth estate who are very instrumental in sensitizing and educating the general public of issues of concern to national development with the view to expose them on the GPPA principles Act." he continued.

NFTR is a non-profit making entity established purposely to promote and complement government efforts in creating strong collaboration between Tax Reporters and Revenue Administration in a bid to enhance tax education and awareness in supporting domestic resources.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

