Gambia: MoYS, GFF Extend Coach Tom Saintfiet Contract

Ministry of Youth Ministry of Youth and Sports and The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) yesterday extended the contract of the country's national team Coach Tom Saintfiet until 2026 after guiding the Scorpions to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations to hosted in Cameroon next year.

This news was announced by the President of the GFF, Mr. Lamin Kaba Bajo at a signing ceremony held at the Scorpions Team Hotel in Kinshasa this morning.

The signing was held between the Federation and the Belgian, who turned 48yesterday, after which Tom described himself as the 'Smiling coach of The Gambia.

Coach Saintfiet has been Scorpions coach since 2018, and his contract extension came after he turned the fortunes of the team from underachievers to ending a near 70-year-old wait for a first AFCON finals spot with qualification to Cameroon 2022 secured in Banjul on Thursday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Lamin Bajo said qualifying to Cameroon was one of the main obligations on the side of the Coach, describing last week's success as a significant achievement for Gambian football. He noted that it is the right moment to extend the union.

"He has proven his worth and the whole football family is satisfied with him.

This new contract will avail us the opportunity for continuity and he will lead us to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals, the 2023 and 2025 editions as well as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers," Mr. Bajo affirmed.

Bajo also thanked the Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, for the collaboration and support. He further noted that they have all agreed on the terms and conditions of the Coach's latest contract.

He added that the GFF is very much aware and appreciative of the government's commitment and collaboration, especially in terms of senior national team matters.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, for his part, said his Ministry is very glad to be part of what he described as marking the end of a very successful tenure to the beginning of another. He said Tom Saintfiet is the best coach that The Gambia ever had in recent times.

Minister Badjie added that the recent developments came out of the Coach's ability to prove to every Gambian that he is worth his salt to qualify us to our maiden Africa Cup of Nations.

He further noted that though there were lots of doubts about the Belgian, when he was appointed for the first time three years ago, the leadership at Football House and Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"He has a lot of qualities and the competence to transform the team to be in par with the big footballing nations, whom he has beaten both home and away.

We are still celebrating and this is the best time to continue having fulfilled a cardinal condition of his contract in completing the task," Honourable Badjie said, adding that Tom Saintfiet's name will remain in Gambian history forever.

He hailed the GFF for the efforts they have put in place by putting in the funds at the right times in footing the bills of the Coach. Minister Badjie further described the Senior National Team as a priority and assured his Ministry's collaboration to further improve the working relations with Football House.

Coach Saintfiet began by thanking the GFF President Lamin Kabba Bajo for believing in him and giving him the initial contract in the first place and supporting him irrespective of the environment or circumstances, without which, he added, the collective success registered wouldn't have been possible.

He attributed the success as a team effort with his coaching staff, describing Team Manager Ousman Drammeh as the best in the world.

"There is also an impressive input from the Ministry. We couldn't do it alone so everyone was part of the success, most especially all the players, who were the reason I came here.

The Gambia is the smiling coast of Africa and I'm honoured to be the smiling coach of The Gambia," he added, disclosing that this is the third time he has ever extended a contract, two of which came with The Gambia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our dream is to go further after achieving this AFCON. We want to be regulars in the Africa Cup of Nations and be successful and we have a good team that has beaten big boys and we are never afraid of anyone."

He concluded by stating that his biggest dream would be to deliver a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot for The Gambia and with the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams, nine of which will come from Africa, he added, it is indeed a realistic target.

Source-GFF

Share Article

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share by E-Mail

Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on WhatsApp

FJC conquers golf tournament