Gambia: FJC Conquers Golf Tournament

30 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Darboe

Golfer and politician Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay made a brilliant drive in hole one to record the longest drive in the ladies' category of golf tournament of Friendship.

The former speaker of the National Assembly dedicated her historic feat to the women of The Gambia and beyond, especially at a time when the world just commemorated the International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, Gambia's professional golfer Doudou Gassama went home with a mouth-watering D50, 000 after out-golfing his opponents in the professional tourney.

Ousman Sallah, said during the award-giving ceremony on Sunday at the Fajara Golf Club that the tourney was inspired by the International Women's Day.

He called on Gambians, especially women and girls to embrace the golf culture.

Madam Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay, outwardly elated, excitingly said the glory for her masterful longest drive in hole one is dedicated to the celebration of women, nationally and internationally.

"I'm quite excited to make such a historic feat.

"This is well-opportune because it came at a time when we just celebrated the International Women's Day."

"The glory is for our women and all those hard-working women across the world," FJC said.

Ram Mohan, chairman of Fajara Club, thanked Charles Van Domberg, his Golf Vlaanderen of Belgium and other domestic bodies for bankrolling the tourney.

FJC also dedicated her feat to Assan Ceesay of the Scorpions for the goal that sailed The Gambia through to Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

