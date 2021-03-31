Gambia: Youth and Sports Minister Launches Peace Building Fund for Young Men, Women

Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie last Tuesday launched peace building funds (PBF) project for young women and men as stakeholders in ensuring peaceful democratic processes and advocates for the prevention of violence and hate speech as well inaugurated the project steering committee.

The project seeks to mobilize young men and women to participate in community dialogue initiatives at intra and intergenerational levels to enhance inclusion, social cohesion and sustainable peace.

In his remark, Minister Badjie commended UNFPA, UNDP, and UNESCO for their strong partnership with Gambia Government partners, Civil Society Organizations, and youth networks in the elaboration of a successful project geared towards strengthening capacity and positioning young people as key stakeholders in the maintenance of peace, consolidating the democracy and active partners in violence prevention and hate speech.

He said despite the gains, "we still have to reinforce partnerships to tackle the ugly face of hate speech as well as misinformation, marginalization of young women in decision-making platforms at all levels as well as strengthening policies and institutions to drive our change agenda".

He emphasized that young people are critical in this endeavour, not just because of their sheer numbers but for their passion and commitment to ensure lasting peace and social cohesion.

"My Ministry is proud and committed to providing leadership for this 2-year project which seeks to strengthen youth capacity for engagement and participation in governance and leadership". he said

He reminded us that this is in line with his Ministry's vision for an empowered youth populace that is critical in harnessing the demographic dividend in line with the African Union Roadmap and as set out in our National Development Plan.

Also speaking during the launching was the UN resident Coordinator, Seraphine Wakana who commended the Ministry for their laudable efforts in coordinating and implementing of government policy and programs.

She said the United Nation, through its peace building project is always committed to supporting the government in its transitional justice.

She added that "We hope that the thinking around the project is realized".

The launching that was held through a virtual conference was attended by Saikou K. Sanyang Permanent Secretary; Lamin A Camara, Deputy Permanent Secretary Finance and Admin; and Musa Mbye Deputy Permanent Sectretary Technical who moderate the launching ceremony.

In a similar development, Saikou K. Sanyang, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports said the body has the noble task of ensuring that the Ministry of Youth and Sports meets its goals and targets of expanding the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Programme countrywide.

"As the governing body of this very important institution of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, I am confident that clear and safe routes will be charted for this organization under your watchful eyes and directions for the next three years.

"We are confident that with the caliber of people appointed as members of this body, the PIA is set for a bright and irreversible future," he said.