Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 19 New Cases, 1 Death

The Gambia has registered 19 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total ever confirmed in the country since March 2020 to 5, 420.

The country also registered 1 new COVID-related death, bringing the total deaths to 164.

This is according to the 287th COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 27th March 2021 (published on the 28th March 2021).

The country currently has 206 active cases, while 8 COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment centres.

Five (5) COVID-19 patients are on oxygen therapy.

The country's ministry of health said 5345 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with COVISHIELD (AstraZeneca vaccine) as of the 25th March 2021.