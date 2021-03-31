Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 19 New Cases, 1 Death

30 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 19 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total ever confirmed in the country since March 2020 to 5, 420.

The country also registered 1 new COVID-related death, bringing the total deaths to 164.

This is according to the 287th COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 27th March 2021 (published on the 28th March 2021).

The country currently has 206 active cases, while 8 COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment centres.

Five (5) COVID-19 patients are on oxygen therapy.

The country's ministry of health said 5345 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with COVISHIELD (AstraZeneca vaccine) as of the 25th March 2021.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.