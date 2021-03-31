Gambia: PURA Visits Media House to Strengthen Partnership

The directorate of Human Resource and Corporate Affairs at the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) of The Gambia has concluded a two- day visit to media houses in the country.

The visit was meant to strengthen relationship and scout new opportunities for future partnership, as well as to forge new relationship with these media in respect of reporting PURA messages to the public.

The visit was conducted on Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th March, andthe institutions visited included GRTS (TV), QTV, Paradise TV, Star TV, Eye Africa TV, The Standard Newspaper, The Voice Newspaper, The Point Newspaper, Foroyaa Newspaper and The Fatu Network.

In short, media is viewedas a critical player as it serves as important conduit between PURA and its audience.

With this renewed PURA-Media partnership, the public will be adequately informed about the Authority's mandate and other sustainable efforts deployed to protect the interest of the public.

The visiting team also discussed plans for coverage on the much anticipated planned visit of the Malian National Petroleum Office (ONAP) to The Gambia due Monday 29th March 2021 with a view to ensuring accurate, balanced and factual reporting; a visit that will afford the ONAP officials the opportunity to know about the mandate of PURA and its related intervention areas.

Commenting on the visit, Mr. Yaya B. Baldeh, PURA new Corporate Affairs Manager said that this latest tour to the media institutions is indeed a journey towards new a path to enhance and build a new grandeur with valued partners in national development.

"As champions of partnership and professionalism, we deemed it apt to re-establish ties with the media in passage of PURA messages in a consistent, balanced and verifiable piece of information to the public regarding the Authority's engagements."

Jocelyn Johnson, PURA Human Resource and Corporate Affairs Officer hailed the efforts of the visited institutions for the warm welcome accorded the team, saying it really displayed degree of the media's readiness for a progressive partnership.

Lamin Cham, editor-in-chief of The Standard Newspaper assured the PURA delegation of their unflinching readiness and commitment towards publishing the Authority's stories. "We greatly value verification which is very crucial to our job as journalists, especially when issues happen." stated Cham.

Adama Makasuba, news editor at The Voice Newspaper assured the delegation that they are ready to partner with PURA to ensure accuracy and factual based reporting.

For journalist Kebba Ansu Manneh, the step taken by PURA's Corporate Affairs team is a step in the right direction and will certainly help in access to information whenever the need arises.

Baba Hydara of The Point Newspaper expressed delight with the move, while looking forward to working cordially with PURA.

"Having such visit is first-time and is quite refreshing toward the new path. Our relationship is a long one and we definitely want to sustain it for posterity."

Tijan Njie, editor at Foroyaa Newspaper thanked PURA for the long-standing partnership, saying Foroyaa's doors are always open in collaborations such as news coverage.

Malick Jones, Content Director and Programme Manager at Star TV/FM assured of his management's collaboration with PURA whenever the need arises.

Lamin Njie, editor-in-chief of the Fatu Network expressed gratitude and delight over the media visit extended to his network.

He noted that citizens depend heavily on PURA when they want certain issues to be addressed, saying the new path taken will certainly augur well in ensuring that the citizenry appreciate and get full understanding of the work of the Authority.

Ade Daramy, editor-in-chief of QTV remarked that: "This is a beginning of a new path and we really appreciate this move. Often we would want to verify stories relating to the work of the Authority, but we find it difficult to get a contact person."