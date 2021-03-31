Gambia: Samger Drops Another Significant Points in 2nd Tier

Samger Football Club on Friday dropped another vital point in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Academy boys drew 1-1 with Immigration in their week-eleven fixture played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to drop another significant point in the country's second tier.

Samger were leading the second division league before their clash with Immigration, who are flopping in the second tier since the start of the league season in January 2021.

The Academy boys came all out to daze Immigration to rejuvenate their lead in the second tier but the match ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, Samger Football Club is still leading the country's second tier 23 points despite drawing with Immigration.