Egypt: President El-Sisi Thanks Every Loyal Egyptian Who Brought Stranded Ship Crisis to an End

30 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Today, Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis of the stranded ship in the Suez Canal despite the operation's massive technical complexity. Returning things to their natural course, by Egyptian hands, the whole world can rest assured that its needs will be met and goods will flow through this central navigational artery.

I thank every loyal Egyptian who contributed technically and practically to ending this crisis.

Today, Egyptians have proven that they are always responsible. The Canal, which the Egyptians' ancestors dug and for which their fathers sacrificed their lives in defense of Egypt's right in it, would bear witness to the fact that the Egyptian will lies with Egyptians, the decision-makers.

May you, my homeland, be safe.

Egyptian presidency

