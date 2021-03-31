Tanzanian MPs Approve Vice President Nominee Philip Mpango

Dr Philip Mpango is set to be Tanzania's next vice president after Parliament Tuesday approved his nomination for the post.

President Samia Suluhu nominated him to fill the post that fell vacant when she was sworn in as Head of State following John Magufuli's death.

All the 363 MPs in the House gave their approval for Dr Mpango to become the next vice president.

He will be sworn in as the VP on Wednesday at State House Chamwino, Dodoma.

Following the confirmation, Speaker Job Ndugai declared the post for Buhigwe MP vacant as Dr Mpango now ceases to be a Member of Parliament as spelt out in the constitution. Buhigwe constituency is in Kigoma, northwestern Tanzania.