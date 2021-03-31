Tanzanian MPs Approve Vice President Nominee Philip Mpango

30 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By The Citizen

Dr Philip Mpango is set to be Tanzania's next vice president after Parliament Tuesday approved his nomination for the post.

President Samia Suluhu nominated him to fill the post that fell vacant when she was sworn in as Head of State following John Magufuli's death.

All the 363 MPs in the House gave their approval for Dr Mpango to become the next vice president.

He will be sworn in as the VP on Wednesday at State House Chamwino, Dodoma.

Following the confirmation, Speaker Job Ndugai declared the post for Buhigwe MP vacant as Dr Mpango now ceases to be a Member of Parliament as spelt out in the constitution. Buhigwe constituency is in Kigoma, northwestern Tanzania.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.