Mauritius: Safe City System - Data Can Be Stored for At Least 30 Days On a 24-Hour Basis, Indicates PM

press release

The Safe City system has the capacity to store data for a period of at least 30 days on a 24-hour basis. After the 30 days-loop, the older video footages are automatically overwritten by the latest ones. The period of 30 days is considered adequate and meets the requirements of the Police Department.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, today, at the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question with regards to the storage of video footages of the cameras of the Safe City project.

The Safe City project, the Prime Minister indicated, is being implemented for the purpose of safeguarding national security as well as public security. The project, he stated, will enable the Mauritius Police Force to effectively discharge its duties under the Police Act and such other duties as may be conferred upon it under any other enactment. It incorporates a wide array of technology-driven subsystems where their integration and inter-operability are fundamental in obtaining better intelligence for decision-makers to be proactive and also to optimise responses, he highlighted. This will thus enhance the safety and security of Mauritian citizens and visitors, he said.

Prime Minister Jugnauth underlined that the project comprises the following deliverables:

(a) Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 4000 Intelligent Video Surveillance cameras over 2000 sites;

(b) Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 300 Intelligent Traffic Surveillance cameras over 75 sites;

(c) Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 45 Enterprise/Enhanced Long Term Evolution sites, including 4,500 Multimedia Radio Trunking and 500 Vehicular mounted terminals; and

(d) Centralised Command and Control Centre, including:

(i) a Main Command and Control Centre;

(ii) a modern Integrated Emergency Response Management System (999);

(iii) Seven Sub-Command Centres;

(iv) a Traffic Management and Control Centre; and

(v) a Monitoring Bay at each of the 71 Police Stations and one Police Post.