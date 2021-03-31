Mauritius: Request of Prohibited Immigrant to Perform Religious Mourning Ceremonies in Mauritius to Be Considered,Says PM

30 March 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

'Any request made by Mr P. H to visit the country so as to perform religious mourning ceremonies of his late Mauritian spouse who recently passed away in Belgium would certainly be considered'.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this announcement, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question. The question pertained to giving consideration to waiving the persona non grata status declared against Mr P. H to enable the latter enter the Mauritian territory to perform the religious mourning ceremonies of his late Mauritian spouse.

The Prime Minister informed the House that Mr P. H has, pursuant to section 8 (1) (m) of the Immigration Act, been declared a prohibited immigrant as from 23 April 2019. Mr P. H has not been declared 'persona non grata', emphasised the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further stated that notwithstanding the fact that he is a prohibited immigrant, Mr P. H has been informed that pursuant to sections 8 (2) and (3) of the Immigration Act, he may be authorised to visit Mauritius, provided that he applies and obtains the necessary approval from the Passport and Immigration Office prior to undertaking any such visit.

Mr P. H has further been informed that he should comply with such conditions as may be imposed, said Mr Jugnauth.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that that on 29 August 2019, a request made for Mr P.H to come to Mauritius was acceded to. He indicated that the concerned person was allowed to come to Mauritius on the condition that he may stay in the country for a period of 14 days and that he should not engage in any gainful occupation.

Additionally, the Prime Minister informed that Mr P. H arrived in the country on 04 October 2019 and left on 09 October 2019.

