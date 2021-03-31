Tanzania: Dr Mpango - I Will Work Hard, Fights for Oppressed

30 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Immediately after being nominated as the Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango has promised to work hard and fight for the rights of the marginalised groups.

Speaking shortly after being announced by the National Assembly Speaker, Job Ndugai in Dodoma Tuesday, he promised to ensure the late President Magufuli's dream of turning Tanzania's economy from lower-middle-income country to high middle-income country in a short time.

"If you endorse me, I promise to continue to uphold the rights of the oppressed people in Tanzania. I will work to the best of my ability that God has given me," Dr Mpango said.

The Parliamentarians are expected to endorse Dr Philip Mpango as the new Vice President by majority votes later today.

