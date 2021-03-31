Tanzania: Dr Mpango Nominated As Tanzania's 14th Vice President

30 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has nominated Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango to be her Vice President.

The Parliament is expected to endorse him by majority votes, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai announced Tuesday in Dodoma.

Dr Mpango becomes the 14th Vice President since the country's independence and the fifth Vice President after the multiparty general elections of 1995. He has been the minister for finance for five years.

He said in his acceptance speech: "it is God responsibility."

He said he was dismayed by the death of President John Magufuli saying he cried over and over.

He believes the only right thing to do for Magufuli is to change Tanzania and oversee the country's natural resources.

"We have to move from lower-middle-income country to high middle-income country in a short time," he said when begging for the parliamentarians to endorse him as he insisted: "I will work with all the power I have as a son of a peasant."

