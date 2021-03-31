Rwanda: Amavubi Crash Out of Afcon 2021 Tourney

30 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team's hopes of playing in the Africa cup of nations for the second time ever were dashed on Tuesday after drawing 0-0 with Cameroon at Stade Japoma in Douala.

Although the Cameroonians dominated possession, Amavubi players didn't seem fazed and used the ball well whenever they had it.

The national side had few chances in the first half and didn't trouble the hosts who failed to create much in the first half.

Amavubi, who needed a win and a loss for Cape Verde to qualify for the continent's premier football tournament suffered a huge set back in the 54th minute when goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera got a straight red card for a foul on Cameroonian striker Malong Kunde

With just 10 players, Amavubi were no match for one of Africa's biggest football nations however the visitors can take pride for managing to hold them to a draw.

Amavubi would not have qualified for Afcon even if they had won because Cape Verde which defeated Cameroon last week beat Mozambique 1-0 to take them to 10 points in Group F, one point behind group leaders Cameroon.

Rwanda finished in third position with six points while Mozambique are last with four points.

The teams that have qualified for the Africa cup of nations are: Cameroon (Hosts), Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Comoros, Gambia, Gabon, Egypt, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sudan, Malawi, Ethiopia, Mauritania, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone and Cape Verde.

Tuesday

Cameroon 0-0 Rwanda

Mozambique 0-1 Cape Verde

