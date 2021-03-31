Nigeria: IMAN Special Taskforce Decries 'Undue Interruption in Its Activities'

The Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) Special Taskforce has addressed some pertinent issues, which it said had plagued its operations, including the recent arrest of some of its officials and members in Lagos, adding that such acts are disrupting its operations.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of the IMAN Special Taskforce, Chijioke Okoro, he noted that there has been an unfortunate misunderstanding between its operatives and officers of the Lagos State Police command.

The DG stated however that these issues had already attracted the attention of the Inspector General of Police (IG), who he said had order proper investigation into the "unlawful arrest of IMAN Special Taskforce operatives."

He condemned what he termed the recent parade of some operatives of the IMAN Special Taskforce by the Lagos State Police Command in a video that went viral on the internet, "who they claimed were illegally operating at the Lagos ports."

Okoro, therefore, called for an urgent and unhindered investigations into the arrest and 'unnecessary public ridicule of its men', insisting that he has written to the office of the IG and the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), and has gotten due clearance that the issues would be investigated.

He further stated that the IMAN Special Taskforce was inaugurated by the President Musa Yar'Adua administration, and has been operating legally with full backings of Nigeria's security agencies.

Regarding the arrest of its operatives, the director-general insisted that there was an alleged importation of a banned substance into the country by an importer after which its operatives swung into action to intercept the container laden with the banned substances.

"Having impounded the container, and while waiting for further security directives, the operatives were surprisingly arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command, and paraded before journalists," he alleged, adding that "some unscrupulous individuals allegedly influenced the arrest.

"Even after the arrest, the IMAN special taskforce approached the courts to bail its operatives. Having gotten judgment in its favour, the court issued an order for the IMAN Special Taskforce operatives to be given bail, it was flagrantly disobeyed. However, the IMAN operatives were recently released after court intervention."

He challenged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to play its role justly and fairly, without anyone conniving with illegal importers, which he said they (IMAN Special Taskforce) also have a mandate to checkmate.

The statement also noted that the Secretary-General of the IMAN Special Taskforce, Alhaji Aliyu Yar'Adua, who also doubles as a BOT member and founding member of the group, added that unemployment has been the major bane of our country, and so the necessity to move Nigeria to greater heights is indispensable through checkmating importers taking undue advantage of the economy.

He insisted that the IMAN Special Taskforce is an institution recognised by the Federal Government of Nigeria, "whose ultimate goals are hinged on honesty and transparency," calling on Nigerians to support and encourage the IMAN Special Taskforce.

The Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) Special has addressed some pertinent issues, which it said had plagued its operations, including the recent arrest of some of its officials and members in Lagos, adding that such acts are disrupting its operations.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of the IMAN Special Taskforce, Chijioke Okoro, he noted that there has been an unfortunate misunderstanding between its operatives and officers of the Lagos State Police command.

The DG stated however that these issues had already attracted the attention of the Inspector General of Police (IG), who he said had order proper investigation into the "unlawful arrest of IMAN Special Taskforce operatives."

He condemned what he termed the recent parade of some operatives of the IMAN Special Taskforce by the Lagos State Police Command in a video that went viral on the internet, "who they claimed were illegally operating at the Lagos ports."

Okoro, therefore, called for an urgent and unhindered investigations into the arrest and 'unnecessary public ridicule of its men', insisting that he has written to the office of the IG and the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), and has gotten due clearance that the issues would be investigated.

He further stated that the IMAN Special Taskforce was inaugurated by the President Musa Yar'Adua administration, and has been operating legally with full backings of Nigeria's security agencies.

Regarding the arrest of its operatives, the director-general insisted that there was an alleged importation of a banned substance into the country by an importer after which its operatives swung into action to intercept the container laden with the banned substances.

"Having impounded the container, and while waiting for further security directives, the operatives were surprisingly arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command, and paraded before journalists," he alleged, adding that "some unscrupulous individuals allegedly influenced the arrest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even after the arrest, the IMAN special taskforce approached the courts to bail its operatives. Having gotten judgment in its favour, the court issued an order for the IMAN Special Taskforce operatives to be given bail, it was flagrantly disobeyed. However, the IMAN operatives were recently released after court intervention."

He challenged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to play its role justly and fairly, without anyone conniving with illegal importers, which he said they (IMAN Special Taskforce) also have a mandate to checkmate.

The statement also noted that the Secretary-General of the IMAN Special Taskforce, Alhaji Aliyu Yar'Adua, who also doubles as a BOT member and founding member of the group, added that unemployment has been the major bane of our country, and so the necessity to move Nigeria to greater heights is indispensable through checkmating importers taking undue advantage of the economy.

He insisted that the IMAN Special Taskforce is an institution recognised by the Federal Government of Nigeria, "whose ultimate goals are hinged on honesty and transparency," calling on Nigerians to support and encourage the IMAN Special Taskforce.