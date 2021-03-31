Nigeria: Govt Committed to Police Reforms, Says Police Minister

31 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi, yesterday reiterated the commitment of the federal government to continue with the comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police.

A statement issued by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. Bolaji Kazeem, said the minister made the declaration at the biennial lecture of the Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies (SMIPLDS), which was held at the Faculty of Sciences, University of Abuja.

In his keynote address read by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. Tope Fashedemi, the minister said the police would be enhanced with modern technology, capacity building and robust welfare programme.

"I shall continue to work towards emplacing comprehensive reforms in Nigeria Police, modernise police operations through equipping, provision of modern technology and capacity building," he said, and noted that the ministry would sustain "a robust welfare programme to deepen the safety of lives and property and create a peaceful environment for the realisation of our individual and collective dream of greatness."

He charged participants to embrace the virtue of honesty, unity of purpose and commitment in the pursuit of patriotic ventures.

The minister appreciated the Sultan Maccido Institute for bridging the gaps between academics and societal realities through leadership and development mentoring for pragmatic leadership in nation-building.

"I am deeply elated by the laudable track records of the SMIPLDS in harnessing the leadership potentials amongst undergraduates and Nigerians in general," he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who was represented by the Director-General, National Energy Commission, Professor Ini Bala, stated that good leadership was the foundation upon which good governance is centered while integrity is the oil that lubricate the intricate structures of good leadership.

"Integrity provides the self-discipline on which the rule of law and orderliness in society are observed and help a leader to utilise the resources of a nation for the common good and not for the service of the few who occupy leadership positions," he said.

The Director of the SMIPLDS, Professor Mutiu Olasupo, thanked the participants and urged them not to mortgage what they have learned in the institute, adding that they had a great responsibility to Nigeria.

