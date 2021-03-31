Nigeria: CSOs Demand Probe of $1bn Arms Deal, Condemn Alleged Plot to Remove NSA

Kaduna — The conference of States Civil Society Networks yesterday demanded an immediate probe of the alleged $1 billion arms deal, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently set up a special panel of investigation on the matter.

In a communiqué issued by Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, president, Kano Civil Society Forum on behalf of eight civil society groups across northern states, at the end of its two-day meeting held in Kano, supported the efforts of the federal government in the fight against corruption, as well as promotion of transparency and accountability in governance.

The communiqué called on the National Assembly to support the advocacy for the setting up of the panel of investigation by the Presidency on the alleged missing $1 billion released for the procurement of arms and ammunitions to fight insecurity ravaging the country.

Recalled that, Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), had claimed in an interview with BBC that funds for arms purchase were missing under former service chiefs, though he later said he was misquoted.

The communiqué however, condemned the alleged plot to remove Gen. Babagana Munguno (Rtd) as national security adviser, NSA.

"The states based civil society networks express serious concerns about the scale of the insecurity in the northern region and Nigeria in general, ranging from insurgency, abductions, kidnapping and violent conflict that have become too common. As civil society organisations, we identified the need to promote a common understanding on the genesis and current state of these unfortunate developments which have overwhelming implications on the lives and safety of citizens and which have equally degenerated in overheating the nation's polity, and dividing Nigerians along those lines."

According to the communiqué, Kano Civil Society Forum, Jigawa Network of NGOs, Zamfara Civil Society Forum, Katsina State Coalitions of Civil Society Organizations, Network of Yobe CSOs, Kebbi State Civil Society Forum, North East Civil Society Forum and West African Network for Peace Building (WANEP), Plateau State chapter attended the meeting.