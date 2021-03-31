Kenyatta Signs Employment and Business Laws Amendment Bills Into Law

30 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed into law the Employment (Amendment) Bill of 2019 and Business Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2021.

The new Employment (Amendment) Act, 2019 amends the Employment Act of 2007 to, among other provisions, include a one month pre-adoptive leave with full pay to parents who apply for the adoption of children.

On its part, the Business Laws (Amendment) (No.2) Act of 2021 amends several statutes to facilitate the ease of doing business in Kenya.

The Law of Contract Act (Cap. 23), The Industrial Training Act (Cap. 237), The Stamp Duty Act (Cap. 480), and The National Hospital Insurance Fund Act, 1998 are among the statutes amended by the new law.

Others are The National Social Security Fund Act, 2013, The Companies Act, 2015, The Insolvency Act, 2015, and The Small Claims Court Act, 2016.

The signing ceremony at State House, Nairobi was attended by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and Clerk Michael Sialai.

Also present were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and Treasury PS Dr Julius Muia.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.